Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $112.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,170.63 or 0.99567402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00036334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00097965 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

