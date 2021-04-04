TRON Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.23 billion and $11.08 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 79.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001330 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002676 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

