TROY (TROY) Price Reaches $0.0265

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, TROY has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. TROY has a market cap of $236.16 million and approximately $40.80 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00075105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.00315884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.73 or 0.00765482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00091866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017634 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.