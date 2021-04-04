TrueDeck Market Capitalization Achieves $343,413.76 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $343,413.76 and $18,830.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00687134 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027945 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.