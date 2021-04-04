TrueFi Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $67.70 million and $11.33 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00075424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00314944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00092237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.76 or 0.00764905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017591 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

Buying and Selling TrueFi

