Truegame Price Reaches $0.0027 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Truegame has a market cap of $220,560.57 and $5,102.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Truegame has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00687461 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027591 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.