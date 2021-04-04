Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,093 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,369,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $603.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $260.00 and a 52 week high of $626.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $592.44 and a 200 day moving average of $564.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.27.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

