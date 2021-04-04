Truist Financial Corp Acquires 36,212 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of IDEX worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average of $193.26. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.