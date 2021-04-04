Truist Financial Corp Acquires 376,707 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 168.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,677 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 376,707 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.07 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

