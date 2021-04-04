Truist Financial Corp Acquires 6,024 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of ResMed worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $3,311,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $2,365,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 64,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

NYSE RMD opened at $194.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.29 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

