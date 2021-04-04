Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after buying an additional 298,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,402,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of YUM opened at $109.80 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $111.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

