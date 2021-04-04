Truist Financial Corp Buys 12,193 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,479. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $267.77 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.13, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.