Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,850 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Glacier Bancorp worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $996,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

