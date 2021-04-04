Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

