Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,575 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75.

