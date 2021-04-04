Truist Financial Corp Has $15.60 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,220 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.27% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,617,000 after acquiring an additional 115,674 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,352,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 706,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 607,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after buying an additional 194,924 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 295,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS opened at $53.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $54.07.

