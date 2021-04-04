Truist Financial Corp Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,186 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 26.79% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $29.71 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

