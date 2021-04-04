Truist Financial Corp Has $16.15 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,082 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

