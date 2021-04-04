Truist Financial Corp Invests $18.16 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,862,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,160,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.