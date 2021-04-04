Truist Financial Corp Purchases 16,072 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,018,000 after acquiring an additional 126,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,822,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME opened at $128.66 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $129.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

