Truist Financial Corp Purchases 31,237 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Republic Services worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,151.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

