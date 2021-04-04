Truist Financial Corp Purchases 7,765 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

KNSL stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.83 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

