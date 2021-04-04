Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.36 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $112.48 and a 1 year high of $187.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

