Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.51% of Spectrum Brands worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

