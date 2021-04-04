Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $229.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.01. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 364.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

