Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,284 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,169,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,493,000 after acquiring an additional 432,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

