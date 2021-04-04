Truist Financial Corp Sells 75,087 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,087 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Avient worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $927,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $10,407,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,475,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.95 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

