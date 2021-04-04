Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,239 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,777,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54.

