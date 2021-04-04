TrumpCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $115,761.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00053169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00283017 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027836 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

