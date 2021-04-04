TrustVerse 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.02 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027879 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

