TurtleCoin Price Up 186.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 84.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 186.5% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $43.69 million and $13.17 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,183,888,374 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

