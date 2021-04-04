TwoKeyEconomy Price Hits $0.0379 on Exchanges (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00053476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.93 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027870 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

