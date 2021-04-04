Typerium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,034.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Typerium has traded up 251.2% against the US dollar. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Typerium has a total market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $8,034.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00052592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00692667 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027884 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

