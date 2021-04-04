Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $28,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.