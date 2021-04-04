U Network Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. U Network has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.