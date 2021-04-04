U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.60 Million

Equities analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post $68.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $112.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $328.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $413.50 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

