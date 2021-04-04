Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.31% of Ubiquiti worth $54,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $3,793,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $2,479,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of UI stock opened at $289.15 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.79.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

