UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 178,856 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 178,856 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of McDonald’s worth $604,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

NYSE MCD opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.89. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

