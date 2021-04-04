UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 183,123 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Ecolab worth $556,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.62.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $216.85 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.77 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

