UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 278,330 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.1% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Tesla worth $2,294,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $661.75 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.82, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.