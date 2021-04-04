UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,649,880 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.59% of Intel worth $1,192,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.55 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

