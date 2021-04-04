UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 91,561 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,561 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Intuit worth $710,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $395.23 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.55 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $1,326,648 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

