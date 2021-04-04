UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,093,517 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 219.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Lockheed Martin worth $565,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.