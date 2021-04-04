UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 348,537 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,537 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of QUALCOMM worth $759,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

