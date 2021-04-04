UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 389,714 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,714 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of NVIDIA worth $1,713,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $552.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.93. The firm has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.39 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.