UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 575,056 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,484,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,056 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of salesforce.com worth $1,220,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 27,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

CRM stock opened at $218.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

