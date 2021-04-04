UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400,594 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 769,821 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of Adobe worth $1,700,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $483.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.