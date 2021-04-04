UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,797,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after buying an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after acquiring an additional 552,219 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

NYSE UNH opened at $367.07 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.03 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.