UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,720,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,437,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Comcast worth $980,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

