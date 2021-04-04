UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170,117 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Alphabet worth $2,780,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,059.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,795.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

